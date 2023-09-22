Ernst & Young to boost Cyprus investment

Professional services giant Ernst and Young pledged to bolster its presence in Cyprus with jobs and investment during contacts with President Nikos Christodoulides in New York.

They discussed issues related to investments and the economy with the leadership of Ernst and Young, led by Julie Linn Teigland, Area Managing Partner of Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA).

She was accompanied by other high-ranking officers, including the company’s leadership in Cyprus.

The British multinational firm announced that it will boost its presence in Cyprus, using it as a hub for providing services in the broader region.

According to a Presidency statement, during the meeting, the two sides discussed economic issues, the attraction of foreign investments and Cyprus’ regional strategic role and initiatives the government undertakes.

Ernst and Young reiterated its trust in Cyprus.

They announced to the President that the company would redouble its investments in human resources in technology and consultancy services in strategic areas in the country, using Cyprus as a hub for providing services in the broader region.

President Christodoulides underlined the attraction of quality investments in fields where Cyprus can become a regional hub constitutes one of the basic priorities of the government and that policies being promoted focus towards this.

 

