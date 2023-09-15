Unlimited data mobile contracts biggest trend

The percentage of mobile phone contracts with unlimited voice, SMS and data exceeded 50% of the total in the first half of 2023, indicating the increasingly significant role it plays.

“Packages with unlimited data, voice, and SMS account for 50.02% of contract subscriptions, and for the first time, there are more of these than contracts without unlimited data, voice, and SMS,” said the Office of the Commissioner of Electronic Communications and Postal Regulation (OCECPR).

The total volume of data for the first six months increased by 56.5% compared to the second half of 2022.

Furthermore, in mobile telephony, there was an increase of 23,370 mobile phone users compared to the second half of 2022.

The OCECPR said the percentage of mobile broadband data is in double digits for the first time in 2023, reaching 10.57% in the first quarter and 11.53% in Q2, with the corresponding percentages for fixed broadband data at 89.43% and 88.47%.

“This change is primarily due to the increase in mobile contracts with unlimited data,” it said.

As far as contract subscribers are concerned, there was a slight decrease in Cyta and Epic, while Cablenet, which entered the mobile phone market in 2017, shows increasing trends, reaching 8.7%, and Primetel, for the first time in 7 months, shows a small increase, reaching 9.1%.

Regarding prepaid mobile phone users, Cablenet shows a significant increase from 4.4% to 6.7%, with a parallel decrease in the shares of Cyta and Epic. Primetel also shows an increase of 1.4%, reaching 15.5%.

Regarding market share, Cablenet and Primetel showed an increase in their percentages, accompanied by a decrease in the shares of Cyta and Epic.

Cyta’s percentage was below 50% (49.8%) for the first time.

For fixed broadband access, the number of subscribers during the first six months increased by 2,557, or 0.7%, compared to 2022.

Additionally, there was a sharp rise in the percentages of subscriptions with speeds ≥100Mbps, which now make up 63.7% of subscriptions.

The total data volume during Q2 2023 reached 0.92 TB. The first half of the year showed a 19% increase compared to the second half of 2022.

The market share of fixed broadband access providers remained stable, with changes in market share during Q2 not exceeding 0.1% quarterly.

Cyta remains first with a 58% share, followed by Cablenet with 23.4%, Primetel with 11.6% in third place, and Epic fourth with 7%.