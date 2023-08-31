/

Nicosia awaits Mitsotakis, Netanyahu

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will arrive on Sunday for the rescheduled Cyprus-Greece-Israel trilateral meeting in Nicosia, postponed in July as the Israeli Premier underwent urgent heart surgery.

Netanyahu will meet President Nikos Christodoulides on Sunday before joining Greek Prime Minister Minister Kyriacos Mitsotakis for the trilateral summit on Monday.

It symbolises how the three countries have flourished as regional partners underpinned by their energy ambitions.

The three leaders will discuss defence and national security matters while touching on energy issues.

The summit was initially slotted for July 26 but was postponed after the Israeli Premier was admitted into hospital for emergency surgery.

Netanyahu was admitted to the Sheba Medical Center to be fitted with a pacemaker a week after being rushed to the same hospital after feeling unwell.

The trilateral will be held just days before the UN General Assembly starts on September 19, the next milestone for the Cyprus issue, as all parties involved will meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to scope intentions.

 

 

