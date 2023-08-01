/

Wizz Air celebrates 6 mln passengers at Larnaca Airport

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest-growing airline, announced a significant milestone as it celebrates carrying 6 million passengers to/from Larnaca Airport.

“This achievement highlights the airline’s commitment to providing affordable, high-quality air travel opportunities for travellers in the region,” the airline said.

Wizz gave its six millionth passenger a travel voucher to celebrate the landmark.

Since the launch of its operations at Larnaca in 2010, Wizz Air has established a base with four aircraft and is a key player in Cyprus.

It connects passengers to 31 destinations in 18 countries, such as Athens, Copenhagen, Damman, Jeddah, Kutaisi, London Gatwick, Krakow, Prague, Rome, Tel Aviv, Yerevan and many more.

“The carrier’s focus on customer satisfaction, combined with its ever-growing route network, has contributed to this remarkable accomplishment of being the biggest operator at Larnaca.”

With the introduction of new routes, the number of passengers carried has progressively increased over the years.

Zsuzsa Trubek, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air, underlined: “We are proud to have reached the milestone of carrying 6 million passengers at Larnaca International Airport.

“It is proof of our passengers’ trust in Wizz over the years.

“We remain committed to offering the lowest fares, excellent service, and an extensive network of destinations to cater to the evolving needs of our customers.”

Maria Kouroupi, Senior Manager of Aviation Development at Hermes Airports, said, “Wizz Air’s success in Cyprus aligns with Hermes’ strategy to enhance air connectivity with year-round flights and promote sustainable tourism.

“This partnership has significantly contributed to the Cyprus economy and tourism growth.

“We are proud to be a part of Wizz Air’s remarkable journey and eagerly anticipate continuing this successful partnership for many more milestones in the future.”

 

 

 

