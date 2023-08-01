President visits Amman, then Palestine

President Nikos Christodoulides is in Amman Tuesday to hold talks with King Abdullah II of Jordan before travelling to Palestine.

Bilateral cooperation, the Cyprus issue, migration, and firefighting will be on the agenda.

President Christodoulides will meet Prince Hassan bin Talal and then go to the Al Husseiniya Palace, where he will be received by King Abdullah II and the Crown Prince, Prince Hussein.

The King and the President will have a tete-a-tete meeting in the presence of the Crown Prince, followed by extended talks between the two countries delegations during a working lunch.

Topics of discussion include the political cooperation between Cyprus and Jordan as pillars of stability and peace in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, bilateral cooperation in forest firefighting, the migration crisis, and regional developments.

Ministers of the two countries will sign a Memorandum for the Promotion of Investments, a Memorandum of Development Cooperation, and the Technical Arrangement regarding emergency firefighting assistance.

The President will later meet the Archbishop of Kyriakoupolis, Christoforos, in the Greek Orthodox Episcopate and attend a dinner hosted in his honour by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Jordan, Ayman Safadi.

The President is accompanied in Amman by Minister of Foreign Affairs Constantinos Kombos, Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry George Papanastasiou and Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis.

On Wednesday, the President and his delegation will depart for Ramallah, Palestine.

Christodoulides will travel to Ramallah, Palestine, on Wednesday for a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

It is the first visit of a Cyprus President to Palestine since 2015.

In Ramallah, President Christodoulides will go to the Mausoleum of President Yasser Arafat, where he will lay a wreath before talks with President Abbas.

Issues to be discussed are bilateral relations, regional developments and the Middle East, while a Memorandum of Cooperation between Cyprus and Palestine will be signed to finance the construction of a community centre in the village of Ein Qinya.