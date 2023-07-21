Russian mother held after 10-year-old daughter dies in pool

The Russian mother of a 10-year-old girl found dead in a pool was Friday remanded in police custody for six days, suspected of reckless and dangerous acts that led to her daughter’s death.

The woman – a Russian tourist — who was found drunk and unconscious at the scene, is also facing a possible charge of femicide; however, authorities did not elaborate on why.

The 42-year-old visiting Cyprus from Russia is being held at Paphos General Hospital, where she is treated after suffering a panic attack.

She had been staying at a Paphos villa in Coral Bay since 15 July, where the tragic incident occurred on Thursday afternoon.

Police were alerted at 4.10 pm on Thursday by guests of the mother who had found the child dead in the pool and the mother unconscious.

Emergency services were called in, and the child – who had health issues — was pulled from the pool by the fire service while her mother, still unconscious, was taken to Paphos General.

The woman was arrested on Thursday night.

Reportedly. the woman went into shock when she was given the tragic news about her daughter.

Investigations are ongoing, with an autopsy for the cause of death scheduled for Friday by state medical examiners Angeliki Papetta and Orthodoxos Orthodoxou.

 

