Woman wakes from coma after Napa buggy crash

Briton Ellie Horrocks, 22, has awakened from an induced coma after suffering a serious head injury and fractures to her spine when her buggy flipped in the holiday resort of Ayia Napa.

Ellie, 22, from Westhoughton, Bolton, was rushed to hospital on June 26 following the horror crash.

Doctors were forced to put her into a medically-induced coma after the collision left her with a serious head injury and fractures to her spinal cord and clavicle.

Her auntie told Manchester Evening News that Ellie had moved to Cyprus in May to work in a bar, describing her as a “very creative person” and a “really well-loved girl.”

She had hired a buggy to go and see the sunset on another part of the resort when she was forced to swerve to avoid an oncoming car, causing the buggy to overturn.

Mum Leanne flew to Cyprus soon afterwards to visit Ellie in Nicosia General Hospital – and said that the accident had hit the family hard.

She said: “It’s awful – none of us are sleeping.”

Her mum Leanne also set up a fundraising page to help with the cost of an air ambulance to fly her home, estimated to be around £60,000.

The page has nearly reached its target of raising £70,000.

“We urgently want to get her home to Manchester, to be treated in a specialist neurology hospital where she can heal and hopefully recover close to her family and friends,” said the family.

In a new public update on the GoFundMe page this Monday, the family announced Ellie is ‘progressing’ and has woken up from her coma – but said she still has ‘a long road to recovery’.

The 22-year-old was being treated in ICU at Nicosia General.

“The family is pleased to inform you that Ellie has now come out of her coma.

“The doctor is pleased with her progress, although she still has a long road of recovery ahead of her.

“Nicosia hospital are liaising with the family and a UK hospital in order that arrangements can be made to bring Ellie back home via air ambulance.