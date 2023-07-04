Syrian refugee boat intercepted

Cypriot authorities intercepted a boat carrying 20 Syrian migrants off the island’s southern coast at Cape Greco, Ayia Napa and brought safely to shore.

Police said that members of the coastguard were alerted after radar spotted the presence of a small boat carrying a number of refugees just off Cape Greco at around 9 pm on Monday.

After police intercepted the boat, it picked up 11 men, two women and seven children and brought them safely to the fishing shelter in Paralimni at around midnight.

Before being spotted off Cyprus, the fibreglass seven-metre boat had started its journey from Syria – each person paying $2,000 for the 170km journey.

Police said the migrants were in good health, and 19 were transferred to the Pournara migrant reception centre on the outskirts of the capital Nicosia.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of people smuggling and was scheduled to appear in a Famagusta court on Tuesday.

The incident confirms an upward trend in arrivals of irregular migrants from Syria via the sea.

Authorities say there has been a rise in migrants arriving by boat, with a 60% increase recorded in the first five months compared to last year.

According to the Aliens and Immigration Unit, most irregular migrants arriving by sea come on boats from Tartus, Syria and are usually located off Cape Greco.

 

