Turkey’s two-state solution ‘not up for discussion’

The Turkish narrative for a two-state solution cannot be part of any discussion in a new round of talks on the Cyprus issue, said Defence  Minister Michalis Giorgallas.

At Sunday’s memorial service for fallen soldiers during the 1974 Turkish invasion, Giorgallas said the resumption of UN-sponsored peace talks is President Nikos Christodoulides’ highest priority, with a more active EU involvement.

He argued the involvement of a high-ranking European official in the new process would be sufficiently helpful to the UN effort and contribute to creating the right conditions to bring the other side back to the negotiating table.

“Our side has made it clear that we are not going to deviate from our principles and values, from the framework of a solution that will meet the worries of all Cypriot people in conditions of security, prosperity, equality and coexistence,” said Giorgallas.

He added: “Turkey’s unacceptable claim for a two-state solution is escaping the principles of international law and will lead to the permanent division of the island.”

“A solution to the Cyprus problem remains a national goal and must lead to the termination of the occupation… acceptance of the status quo as a reality will lead to greater catastrophes for our homeland and Hellenism.”

Decades of diplomacy to reunite the island under a federal roof failed to yield results.

The last round of UN-backed negotiations took place in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans Montana but collapsed – there has been no new effort since.

 

