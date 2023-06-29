/

Average monthly earnings up 7.2%

An increase of 7.2% was observed in the average gross monthly earnings of Cyprus employees in the first quarter of 2023 compared to Q1 last year, with men still paid more than women, according to data by the Statistical Service.

The average gross monthly earnings of employees during Q1 2023 was €2,217 from €2,068 during Q1 2022.

The average gross monthly earnings in the three months to March, seasonally adjusted, are estimated at €2,289, and compared to Q4 2022, they increased by 2.5%.

The average gross monthly earnings of male employees during Q1 2023 are estimated at €2,376 and of female employees at €2,016.

Compared to Q1 2022, the average gross monthly earnings of male workers increased by 7.3%, while for female employees, it was slightly less at 6.7%.

The average gross monthly earnings of men in Q1 was estimated at €2,376, and for women, €2,016 – a difference of 15%.

