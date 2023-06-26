TUS Airways makes inaugural flight to Amman

TUS Airways operated its first flight to Amman last week. Flight U8 724 was greeted with a traditional water cannon salute along with warm hospitality at Queen Alia International Airport.

Flights between Larnaca and Amman are served twice per week on Mondays and Thursdays, with fares starting from €76 one way.

As the gateway and capital of Jordan, Amman is a fantastic base to explore the many riches of this wonderful country.

With its many must-see sites, the city offers visitors a wide variety of attractions, from the ancient ruins of the Roman Amphitheatre to inspiring museums & art galleries and, of course, enjoying the delights of the local oriental cuisine.

Beyond the cityscape, Jordan offers much more, with visits to the historic Dead Sea, the stunning Red Sea resort of Aqaba and the historic desert site of Petra on the cards.

Philip Saunders, CCO of TUS Airways, said: “We are excited about the launch of services between Amman and Larnaca, which adds an important destination to our network.

“We are confident this new service will further strengthen the tourism and trade ties between Jordan and Cyprus whilst providing our customers with a great value-for-money option to travel between both countries.

“As the proud bearer of the Cypriot flag, we aim to offer a seamless travel experience for both Cypriots and international visitors by offering strong regional connectivity throughout the East Mediterranean.”

Airport International Group CEO Nicolas Claude said: “This step is a testament to our dedication to expanding QAIA’s airline and destination networks and providing our passengers with diverse travel opportunities.

“We are excited to offer a new option for tourists from Cyprus and Europe to explore Jordan’s rich historical and natural sites.

“As passengers make their way through QAIA, we aim for them to enjoy a memorable and welcoming experience that feels like home at Jordan’s prime gateway to the world,”

Relaunched in 2021 as a modern hybrid airline, TUS Airways operates 5 Airbus A320s across an expanding network of destinations from its hub at Larnaca.