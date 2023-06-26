Noise pollution threatens Protaras brand

The reputation of Cyprus’ best-known resorts of Protaras and Ayia Napa is being harmed by tourists leaving negative comments over noise pollution, warn tourism stakeholders.

In comments to Phileleftheros daily, hoteliers warned that tourist resorts would soon feel the effects of remarks left on platforms such as booking.com and TripAdvisor by angry tourists complaining they can’t get a good night’s sleep.

Tourists complain about ear-piercing noise from beach bars playing loud music throughout the night; in some cases, they claim compensation for the disturbance.

Owner of Kapetanios Bay Hotel in Protaras, Mavrikios Mavroudi, said that hoteliers are concerned as tourists look at comments left by previous visitors before choosing their holiday destination and accommodation.

“We receive verbal and written complaints from tourists who leave negative comments on these platforms.

“As a result, in some cases, we have to pay compensation, while we also see booking cancellations increase,” claimed Mavroudi.

The hotel manager criticised local authorities, claiming they do not enforce the law on noise pollution, allowing bars to continue playing loud music until the early morning hours.

“We are constantly forced to move guests to quieter rooms while we also have to deal with claims for compensation from disgruntled visitors,” said another Protaras hotel owner.

“We demand that local authorities respect visitors who come and spend their earnings on our island,” added Panicos Komodromos, owner of Vangelis Hotel in Protaras.

“Only the Police have responded and taken the initiative to find a solution.

“However, the issue of noise pollution is in the hands of the municipality, which has not implemented the relative legislation since it was voted in three years ago,” said the manager of the Sunrise Beach Hotel & Sunrise Pearl Hotel, Panayiotis Triantafyllides.

Police can only impose out-of-court fines of €85, while a maximum fine of €400 is imposed if a case is taken to court.

According to the legislation passed three years ago, municipalities can impose fines of up to €10,000.