Cyprus-Egypt energy powwow

Deepening relations in trade, economy, tourism and Energy will be the focus of a meeting in Cairo between President Nikos Christodoulides and Egypt’s Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

President Christodoulides, on his first major trip outside Europe, visits Egypt on April 5 – 6.

Apart from the Egyptian President, he will also meet the General Secretary of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

On the first day, President Christodoulides will visit the Museum of Egyptian Culture, where the Museum Directorate will guide him through its collection and sign the guest book.

Ministers accompanying the President will meet separately with their Egyptian counterparts at the Presidential Palace.

Christodoulides will be officially welcomed at the Presidential Palace and hold a tete-a-tete with President Sisi, followed by extended talks between the delegations.

Among the issues to be discussed will be the developments in the Cyprus issue, bilateral relations and ways to further strengthen them in the sectors of trade and tourism and issues related to the Energy field, as well as regional developments.

President Sisi will host a dinner (Iftar) in honour of President Christodoulides and the Cypriot delegation.

On April 6, the President will meet Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

During his two-day visit to Cairo, the President will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos and Energy and Commerce Minister George Papanastasiou.

