COVID19: Vaccinations only twice weekly by appointment

COVID-19 vaccinations will only be carried out twice a week by appointment, with health authorities tweaking the rollout as Cypriots are uninterested in getting jabbed.

Speaking to state radio CyBC, deputy director of nursing services Evagoras Tambouris said that vaccination centres will only be operational on Wednesdays and Fridays, citing decreased interest.

As Tambouris said, just 50 to 100 vaccinations are being carried out weekly.

She said that health authorities are pulling the plug on walk-in vaccination centres; those interested will have to call in to book an appointment beforehand, but online bookings are unavailable.

The centres in operation will also have different hours and will no longer cater to walk-ins.

In Nicosia, the State Fair vaccination centre will be open on Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 am to 2.30 pm (tel. 22 574320, 22 443390).

In Limassol, the Linopetra Health Centre will be open from 8 am to 2.30 pm (tel. 25 804101, 25 829031), while the Kyperounda vaccination centre will open from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm (tel. 25806770).

In Larnaca, vaccinations will be carried out at the Old Larnaca Hospital from 8 am to 2.30 pm (tel. 24 818047, 24 818046).

In Paphos, people can get a COVID jab at the general hospital, which will be open from 8 am to 2.30 pm (tel. 26 803370, 26 803246), while the Polis Chrysochous clinic will operate from 9 am until 1.30 pm (tel. 26 803246, 26 803370).

In the Famagusta district, the vaccination centre at the Famagusta Health Centre opens from 8 am to 2.30 pm (tel.23 200063).

Tampouris reminded the public that they would need to carry an identification document, such as an ID card or passport, and a vaccination card must be presented when arriving at the centres.

Last week, the Health Ministry announced that it would be lifting several COVID restrictions as of May 5.

Changes include an end to the restrictions for visits at hospitals, health facilities and nursing homes.

Under the changes, employees at the above facilities will no longer be required to present a Safe Pass, meaning a vaccination certificate, a negative test or a recovery document.

Visitors will still have to show a 24-hour negative rapid or 48-hour negative PCR test. However, this now applies only to people over the age of 12.

Masks in hospitals and chemists will remain mandatory but will be lifted for public transport.