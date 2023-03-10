Marine-Fields takes over German consultancy

Tototheo Maritime subsidiary Marine-Fields Holding announced it has acquired German maritime consultancy and technology advisory firm BM Bergmann Marine GmbH.

The takeover deal, completed in Hamburg on January 27, follows close cooperation between the two companies “over the past few years”.

The new entity bringing together BM Bergmann Marine and Limassol-based Marine-Fields, a leader in maritime consultancy, digital solutions, and training, will be well-positioned to take advantage of emerging trends and opportunities in the maritime industry, especially digitalisation, data sharing and collaborative decision-making, as well as port and related supply chain optimisation.

“Together, we will be able to offer an even broader range of services and solutions to our customers, and we look forward to mutual growth and serving the needs of the maritime industry in the challenging times of digitalisation,” said Michael Bergmann, founder, and Managing Director of BM Bergmann Marine.

“The addition of BM Bergmann Marine GmbH to the Marine-Fields Holding portfolio comes at a crucial time as the maritime industry is at the crossroad of decarbonisation and digitalisation,” said Andreas Chrysostomou, CEO of Marine-Fields Holding and Chief Strategy Officer at Tototheo Maritime.

