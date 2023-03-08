Cyprus Airways sees five-fold spike in February traffic

Cyprus Airways announced it carried 19,509 passengers in February, spiking 550% and operated 231% more flights whilst improving the load factor by 20% points.

Compared to February 2019, before the start of the pandemic, the airline carried 30% more passengers (from 15,052).

“February is traditionally our quietest month, yet compared to last year, we carried five times more passengers.

“Month on month, we are achieving encouraging results, and we have confirmed our position as the third largest carrier by market share in Cyprus for January 2023 behind WizzAir and Aegean, which have considerably larger fleets based in Larnaca”, said Paul Sies, Chief Executive of the Airline.

*source: Sabre GDS

“Our ambition is not to be the largest airline but rather to offer the best service and choice of destinations to both our Cypriot and growing number of overseas guests.

“This result encourages us to continue working hard to increase our choice of destinations, frequencies and services to our customers.

“We are proud to be the island’s flag carrier and a promoter of the Island and its growing economy.

“This year, we are continuing our growth plans, and at the end of this month, we will start operations to the international gateways of Dubai and Cairo.

“As announced, this May, we will also expand our network to the European hubs of Milan, Zurich, Prague, and Basel with a multiple weekly schedule.

This summer, depending on demand, our recently launched cities destinations of Milan and Paris are expected to be serviced with additional weekly services.

“Our summer schedule includes twice weekly services to Santorini, Skiathos, and Preveza. We expect to service Crete and Rhodes with three times-a-week flights and Thessaloniki with a twice-a-week service.

“Services to Beirut will be operated daily, whilst operations to Tel-Aviv will increase to up to 10 flights per week.

“Services to Yerevan, Armenia, are set to increase to up to four weekly flights, whilst Athens will be serviced with up to three daily flights”, added Sies.

The airline intends to announce further network developments as it continues expanding and developing with point-to-point destinations to support the island’s increasing VFR and business traffic whilst also increasing year-round connectivity.