Police act on ‘credible threat’ against House Speaker

Police have stepped up protection measures for popular politician House Speaker Annita Demetriou following information that she and the lives of her family may be at risk.

In comments to the Financial Mirror, Police spokesperson Christos Andreou confirmed that the force had taken additional measures to protect the island’s most senior MP after evaluating information brought to their attention.

Andreou clarified that the upgrade in security for Demetriou and her family has nothing to do with a recent complaint filed by her regarding “fake news” involving her brother in a drug case.

“The increased presence of police officers and an increase in security measures for the House Speaker and her immediate family have nothing to do with the post on a social media platform which is utterly false and in no way corresponds to reality,” said the police spokesperson.

According to the social media post, Annita Demetriou’s brother was arrested in an alleged drug case.

The 37-year-old parliamentary speaker is currently running for the top position of the Democratic Rally (DISY) after leader Averof Neofytou failed to win the Presidential Elections.

Demetriou, a Larnaca MP, was elected as parliament’s first female House Speaker following the 2021 general election, from which she emerged as the second most popular politician in votes cast.

