Gender employment gap larger for parents

The gender employment gap in Cyprus and the EU is wider between men and women with children than those without, according to Eurostat data.

In 2021, 78% of women aged 25-54 without children were employed in Cyprus (77% in the EU).

On the other hand, women of this age with children had a lower employment rate (75% in Cyprus, -3 percentage points in Cyprus; 72%, -5 pp in the EU).

Children in the household had the opposite impact on the employment rate of men in this age group: men without children had a lower employment rate than men with children (82% compared with 92%, +10 pp in Cyprus; 81% compared with 90% in the EU; +9 pp).

Comparing men and women, the gender employment gap reached 4 pp among people without children in both Cyprus and the EU, and 17 pp in Cyprus and 18 pp in the EU among those with children.

Moreover, the higher the level of education, the closer the employment rates between people aged 25-54 without and with children.

Women with a low level of education recorded the largest difference, with an employment rate of 54% for those without children against 46% for those with (-8 pp.).

Employment rates were very close for women with a high level of education when comparing those without and with children (87% compared with 86%; -1 pp).

Men with a low level of education also showed the largest difference when comparing those without (67%) and with children (79%; +12 pp).

In 2021, slightly more than one in six employed women with a high level of education and without children worked part-time compared with more than one in four who had children (15% compared with 26%; +11 pp).

For women with a medium level of education, the gap was even larger between the part-time employment rates (23% for women without children and 36% with; +13 pp).

The share of employed men working part-time across all levels of education was higher for those without children than with.