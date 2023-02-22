New US ambassador hopes to boost relations

New US ambassador pledges to bolster blossoming defence and security ties with Nicosia as bilateral relations gain new momentum.

President Nicos Anastasiades received Tuesday at the Presidential Palace the credentials of the new US Ambassador to Cyprus, Julie D. Fisher.

They exchanged views on the “excellent level of bilateral relations” between Cyprus and the US, mainly in the fields of security, defence, and energy, “which give a new impetus to the bilateral cooperation of the two countries”.

They also reviewed the current situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and the close cooperation of the US and the Republic of Cyprus to achieve conditions of peace and stability in the broader region.

President Anastasiades thanked the US Ambassador for the long-standing support of the US to efforts for a Cyprus settlement, based on a bizonal, bicommunal federation, despite the Turkish insistence to promote a two-state solution in Cyprus.

Anastasiades expressed his appreciation for the supportive position that the US maintain regards the illegal Turkish actions within the Cypriot EEZ, recognising the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus to develop its natural resources within its maritime zones.

President Anastasiades and Ambassador Fisher also discussed the latest developments in the war in Ukraine in light of US President Joe Biden visiting Kyiv this week.

“They expressed their unwavering support to the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as the belief that diplomatic efforts aiming to end hostilities – one year after the Russian invasion – should be intensified,” said a statement.

After her meeting, Fisher tweeted, “Thank you, President Anastasiades, for the warm welcome to Cyprus.

“I am honoured to represent POTUS, Sec Blinken & the American people on this remarkable island.

“Thank you for your leadership in strengthening ties between our nations.”

During Anastasiades’ reign, Cyprus has become closer to Washington and is seen as a key ally in the region, leading to a decades-long US arms embargo lifted last year.