Record number of migrant returns in January

Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said that over 1,170 asylum seekers were returned to their countries of origin in January as Cyprus managed large irregular migrant flows.

In a statement, the Interior Minister said that managing irregular migration remains a top government priority.

Nouris said in the first month of 2023 alone, 1,172 persons were returned to their countries of origin compared to 250 in January 2022.

“A performance that creates the conditions and expectations for an even higher number of returns compared to the 7,600 achieved in 2022,” noted the minister.

He attributed the success to creating the Returns Office under the auspices of the Interior Ministry.

“This performance, in addition to maintaining Cyprus as the first country in returns among all EU Member States, clearly demonstrated that the decision to set up and operate the Office was correct and has already been recognised as an excellent move by the European Commission itself”.

Nouris congratulated the Administration and Officers of FRONTEX and Europol and the General Directorate of Internal Affairs of the European Commission.

“It is through these and several other targeted and effective policies that the Ministry of Interior has laid the foundations for effectively managing the migration issue.

“The new government will adopt these actions and further strengthen them so that this national issue can be effectively addressed.”

