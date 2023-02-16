Police arrest Syrian murder suspect

Following a two-week search, police have arrested the 22-year-old Syrian man wanted for the murder of his 21-year-old compatriot Alsweidani Ahmad in central Nicosia.

Osama Aldheis — considered the prime suspect in the drug-related murder in the capital on Sunday, 5 February — was arrested late Wednesday.

He appeared before a Nicosia district court on Thursday for a remand order.

Meanwhile, a 36-year-old Greek Cypriot woman arrested for knowingly harbouring Aldheis following the crime has been charged with aiding and abetting a criminal.

She is set to appear before a court later this month after admitting to hiding Aldheis, with whom she was in a relationship.

Reportedly, the motive behind the killing was a dispute over a drug deal.

According to reports, the victim was riding in a vehicle with another person, and at some point, in Ayios Antonios, unknown persons opened fire on them.

It is believed the shooter got out of a vehicle and approached the victim’s vehicle on foot.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the 21-year-old seriously injured from gunshot wounds.

The wounded man was immediately taken to Nicosia General Hospital, where he was found to have suffered a headshot.

According to police, the victim was in a vehicle following the car the perpetrators were in.

The victim was known to police during drug case investigations.

There is speculation; that the 21-year-old was not the main target of the attack; he was riding in a vehicle driven by a second man.

