Objects shot down by US, not alien

President of the Cyprus Space Exploration Organisation (CSEO), George Danos, highly doubts that the objects shot down by the US army are of extraterrestrial origin.

He told CNA they are most probably objects for research or espionage purposes.

Danos said a recent US report suggests increasing sightings of unidentified aerial objects.

He said that following the incident with the Chinese air balloon flying over sensitive nuclear facilities, increased vigilance led to the detection of more mysterious objects that were also shot down.

Their origin was not yet known, and the term “object” is still used to describe them.

One of these objects, he added, was octagonal and had strings attached to it.

However, the US said these had no manoeuvring mechanisms and must be low-tech objects.

“At the moment, they are called unidentified objects, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they are of extraterrestrial origin, and I highly doubt they are of extraterrestrial origin,” Danos said.

He argues they are probably objects from foreign countries for research or spying purposes.

The White House said there is no evidence that the three objects shot down by US fighter jets came from anywhere other than Earth.

“There is no indication of aliens or other extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns,” a White House official said Monday.

Last month, the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a report about “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena”.

Danos told CNA that according to the report, there is a significant increase in sightings of unidentified objects with behaviour that suggests highly developed technologies.

Some of those objects “demonstrated unusual flight characteristics or performance capabilities.”

“There is a very increased number of reported sightings of objects behaving strangely; this is a separate issue from the recent objects that were shot down.”

US military fighter jets on Sunday shot down an octagonal object over Lake Huron, the latest incident since a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon put North American security forces on high alert.

It was the fourth flying object to be shot down over North America by a US missile in a little more than a week.

China’s foreign ministry said it had no information on the latest three flying objects shot down by the United States.

US Air Force General Glen VanHerck, tasked with safeguarding US airspace, said the military has not been able to identify the three most recent objects, how they stay aloft, or where they are coming from.

America identified the first object as a Chinese surveillance balloon and shot it down off the coast of South Carolina on February 4.

Last Friday, a second object was shot down over sea ice near Deadhorse, Alaska.

And a third object was destroyed over Canada’s Yukon on Saturday, with investigators still hunting for the wreckage.