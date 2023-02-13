UN ready to facilitate leaders meeting

The UN declared it is ready to facilitate a first meeting between new Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

“The UN is always ready to facilitate a meeting between the leaders as and when they are ready,” UN spokesperson Aleem Siddique told CNA.

He said UN head of mission in Cyprus Colin Stewart “hopes to be able to speak with both leaders in the coming days.”

Christodoulides held a telephone conversation with Tatar on Monday, to whom he expressed his readiness for the resumption of negotiations for a Cyprus settlement.

Christodoulides’ political bureau said that the two men talked at Tatar’s initiative.

The Turkish Cypriot leader congratulated Christodoulides on his election.

At the same time, Christodoulides expressed his condolences to the Turkish Cypriot community and the families of the victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkey.

He conveyed to Tatar the readiness of the Republic to provide any help required.

Referring to the Cyprus problem, Christodoulides emphasised to the Turkish Cypriot leader that the current state of affairs does not benefit either community.

He expressed his readiness for the resumption of negotiations on the agreed basis for a solution to the Cyprus problem.

Christodoulides wants to meet Tatar as soon as possible, either before or after assuming his duties and informed him about his intention to officially notify the UN about this.

On his part, Ersin Tatar refrained from responding immediately, the statement said.

Christodoulides was elected the 8th President of the Republic of Cyprus after garnering 51.97% of the vote. His rival, Andreas Mavroyiannis, received 48.03%.