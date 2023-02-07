Banking system NPLS remain at 10.5%

Non-performing loans in the Cyprus banking system remained unchanged in November, with the NPL rate to total loans at 10.5%, according to the central bank.

According to the latest data, total NPLs in November amounted to €2.68 bln from €2.7 bln in the previous month.

Total accumulated provisions for NPLs in November reached 47.4% compared with 47.3% the month before.

Total loans in arrears over 90 days were €2.03 bln, amounting to 7.9% of total loans and were practically unchanged compared with September.

Total restructured facilities in November were €3.07 bln compared with €309 bln the month before, of which €1.28 bln continued to be classified as non-performing.

NPLs held by households were €1.33 bln, slightly down from €1.35 bln the month before and accounted for 50% of total NPLs with accumulated provisions at 33.6%.

According to the central bank, corporate NPLs amounted to €1.04 bln compared with €1.03 bln in September, with total provisions amounting to 64%.

 

