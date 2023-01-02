20 kgs of cannabis wash up on Famagusta beaches

Police have discovered another two packages containing drugs at a beach in the Famagusta district, making the total at over 20 kgs of cannabis having washed up in the area recently.

Police spokesman Christos Andreou said that in the last 10 days, in various locations in the Famagusta district, several packages have been located which contain cannabis.

On Sunday, after a coordinated police operation in Famagusta’s coastal area, two more packages were located and seized.

The packages contain large amounts of drugs, with police carrying out investigations to ascertain if they were dumped in the sea by anyone to get rid of, and it’s a coincidence they washed up on beaches in Paralimni and Protaras.

Since December 20, more than 20 kilos of cannabis have washed up; on December 30, three kilos of cannabis were found on a beach in the area and seized by police.

 

