Charles Savva presenting a cheque to Nicosia Mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis
Major boost to needy charities

C. Savva and Associates, a leading independent tax advisory and corporate consultancy, has made a record €50,000 donation to a number of local charities, with the aim of providing direct aid to needy families.

Handing over one of several cheques to Nicosia Mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis, the CEO of the firm, Charles Savva, said that the charities were chosen based on a number of criteria, the most important being an organisation’s transparency and providing support directly to people in need.

“Growing up in Canada, my family and I have a far more positive approach when it comes to charities and donations. I hope that our donation, the biggest since our firm’s establishment in 2010, will also be imitated by other professional services providers, such as law and audit firms,” Savva said.

The charities benefitting from the donation are the Nicosia Municipal Community Centre, the Association of Parents and Friends of Children with Heart Disease, the Volunteerism Coordinative Council and the ‘Thisavros Agapis’ (Treasure of Love) Society.

Children’s care centre

The financial support will help the Nicosia Municipality’s “Multicultural Children’s Care Centre” that supports 5-12 year olds during their school year and holidays.

The Association of Parents and Friends of Children with Heart Disease (Pediheart) provides coupons and financial help for those needing serious medical attention.

The Volunteerism Coordinative Council operates the “adopt a family this Christmas” campaign and supports families all year round with supermarket coupons, while Father Tellos of ‘Thisavros Agapis’ will use the donated funds to identify needy families providing them with coupons and financial aid.

C. Savva and Associates also donated €2,000 to the police for special programmes.

