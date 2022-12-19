ANASTASIADES: ‘I did everything to end Cyprus division’

Over the past decade, no opportunity was unexploited to solve the Cyprus problem, President Nicos Anastasiades told political magazine Politicians.

He pledged that until his last day in office, he would seek to resolve Cyprus’ division or create the conditions so that the next President would continue his effort based on the UN framework.

Anastasiades referred to the proposals he submitted for Confidence Building Measures and recalled that the Turkish side did not welcome them.

“It is because of our determination that we engaged in the negotiations in Crans Montana in 2017, where, for the first time, all the major issues concerning the Cyprus problem were raised, with security being a priority.”

He argued that a solution to the Cyprus problem could benefit Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, but also Turkey and the wider region, as long as Ankara abandons its goals and rhetoric for a two-state solution.

He said on relations with the US and its energy role in the region, “the country has credibility, and its geopolitical role is strengthened”.

President Anastasiades also referred to the crises he had to manage, the financial crisis, the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, pointing out that the Cypriot economy is recording excellent results.

Anastasiades said there were important reforms during his administration, such as the national health scheme and big infrastructure projects such as new marinas.

He described Cyprus’ recovery and resilience plan “Cyprus – Tomorrow” as a great legacy to the next generations.

The last round of UN-backed negotiations failed in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana.

Anastasiades stands down after two terms in office after the Presidential Elections in February 2023.

