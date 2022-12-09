 Violence at Grivas rally condemned

President Nicos Anastasiades has condemned the violence at the Grivas rally during the state budget vote, where offices of the social democrat party EDEK were damaged.

Following the rally, EDEK reported an attack on their offices by about 20 rally attendees, which it called “pre-meditated”, as the individuals had marched there armed with rocks and flares.

Video footage shows demonstrators breaking the windows of the offices and throwing in flares.

On his Twitter account, President Anastasiades said he condemned “in the strongest manner the unacceptable events that took place”.

“Such extreme behaviour is neither permitted nor does it contribute to the unity and harmony that must prevail in an occupied country”.

The incidents occurred after some 300 people gathered outside the parliament to protest a resolution passed by the Plenary, which labels George Grivas Dhigenis “unworthy of any kind of honour.”

Grivas supporters chanted slogans such as ‘Cyprus is Greek’, ‘Grivas is with us and guides us’, and ‘Anarchists and Bolsheviks, this land is not yours’.

Main opposition Akel on Friday said: “The slogan ‘Eoka B’ strikes again’ that was heard by the fans of Grivas is a direct insult and threat to the Republic and all Cypriot people.”

They added that at the core of the statement is the fascist violence, which led to the violence of the treacherous 1974 coup.

Demonstrators took direct aim at Greens’ MP Alexandra Attalides, chanting threats.

Attalides had played a key role in passing the resolution by the House.

In their statement on Friday, the Greens, who supported the resolution, condemned the attacks.

They called for the perpetrators to be caught and punished.

“At the same time, we call on the political powers to embrace one common decision, to deal with racism, hate speech, and fascism”.

A controversial figure in Cypriot history, Grivas – nicknamed ‘Digenis’ – was the leader of Eoka, a Greek Cypriot nationalist paramilitary organisation that fought a campaign for the end of British rule in Cyprus and eventual union with Greece.

He is also remembered as the founder of EOKA B, which had an active role in the July 1974 coup against President Makarios, despite his death in January of the same year.