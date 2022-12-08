Suspect in Oroklini shooting held in custody

A 31-year-old man suspected of shooting at a car with three passengers inside, injuring a six-year-old boy, was remanded in custody for eight days on Thursday.

Police said the suspect admitted his involvement in the Oroklini shooting outside Larnaca that injured a 42-year-old man and the child while naming a second accomplice, who is wanted.

There is speculation that the incident was a plot to settle scores linked to organised crime.

The Larnaca District Court heard that the man had earlier confessed to carrying out the attack with the assistance of a second person.

According to the police, the man had turned himself in after the force had published two photos and the personal details of the suspect on their official website.

Police had collected evidence that tied him to a mask worn by the shooter found near the scene of the incident, where an army rifle was also discovered.

On Wednesday, police searched his home and workplace, collecting clothes and other evidence (20 bullet casings were collected at the scene).

The suspect turned himself in at 9.45 pm on the same day, initially denying any involvement.

During questioning, the suspect verbally admitted to committing the attack.

The incident occurred on Sunday at around 5.30 am when gunshots were fired at the two men, aged 40 and 42 and the boy in Oroklini.

They were going on a hunting trip.

The older passenger and the child were taken to the hospital, where they underwent surgery.

The 42-year-old suffered gunshots to the legs and stomach, while the six-year-old was injured in the right leg. Both are out of danger.

Media reports suggested the suspect is a relative of the 42-year-old, with police allegedly also looking into connections with local crime gangs.