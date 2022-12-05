University of Cyprus academics on top scientists list

Nine academics from the University of Cyprus Faculty of Engineering have been included in the prestigious Stanford list of the world’s top 100,000 scientists.

UCY said inclusion on the Stanford University list is an “important and outstanding honour” for the participating researchers and the scientific institution they represent.

The University of Cyprus academic staff on the list are Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering: Ioannis Krikidis, Marios Polykarpou, Stelios Timotheou, Charalambos D. Charalambous, Christoforos Hadjicosti.

Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering: Despo Fatta-Kassinou, Panos Papanastasiou, Symeon Christodoulou.

Department of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering: Triantafyllos Stylianopoulos

“Stanford University’s list includes the top 100,000 researchers internationally from all scientific fields, and the top 2% in their scientific subfield, who have published at least five articles in the current year,” UCy said.

“The Faculty of Engineering has been distinguished over time with significant research successes, while since its foundation, it has contributed significantly to the development of knowledge and research, with international distinctions and success.”

 

