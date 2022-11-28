Police search for second Pitbull after attack

Police said they are looking for a second dog involved in an attack in Nicosia when a Pitbull bit a girl and a 55-year-old woman, then killed a small dog.

Following Sunday’s attack, officers located the first dog, a Pitbull, taking it into custody.

However, the 55-year-old woman believes that a second Pitbull was involved in the attack.

Officers have tried to find a dog that fits the description eyewitnesses gave. They are looking for a brown Pitbull with a large white spot on its neck.

The dog taken into custody has a microchip, with police saying it belongs to a resident currently abroad. Reportedly, they had left the dog in the care of a relative.

Police have called on the public to inform them if they spot a dog fitting its description.

The incident happened when the 10-year-old, and her mum, 34, were walking along Andreas Demetriou Street in Ayios Dhometios when a stray dog attacked them.

The dog allegedly attacked the 10-year-old on the hand and fatally wounded the family’s small dog.

A 55-year-old woman who witnessed the scene intervened to help, resulting in her being bitten on the arm.

The girl was taken to a private hospital, where she was discharged after receiving first aid.

The 55-year-old was taken to Nicosia General, where she received first aid and was later discharged.

The incident in Nicosia comes after several dog attacks were recorded this year.

In September, MPs toughened laws on dog ownership to clamp down on pet abandonment and reduce the number of strays on the streets.

Authorities took action to toughen laws after an eight-year-old boy was seriously mauled in an attack by a stray dog in Limassol.

Police said the attack could have involved up to four stray dogs, believed to have been Rottweilers.

In June, another incident involved a Rottweiler attacking a 59-year-old woman, and her 26-year-old daughter was reported. According to reports, the dog was not found.

There are thought to be around 200,000 stray dogs in Cyprus, while rescue shelters are brimming over.