UN looking for the positives

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is committed to staying engaged in reigniting the moribund Cyprus peace process; a senior diplomat has told Cypriot leaders.

Top UN official Miroslav Jenca is on the island to gauge sentiment on the ground after five years of stalled talks.

Jenca said he had a usually “very frank and very constructive discussion” with President Nicos Anastasiades and Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides.

“I would like to underline the commitment of the Secretary-General to stay engaged in the process of searching for common ground and finding understanding to move forward the issue of settlement for the benefit and prosperity of the people of the island.

“So, we will continue in this good spirit.”

The UN hopes to help create the appropriate climate for the resumption of talks as soon as the conditions allow it.

Jenca’s visit is part of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ commitment to remain involved in the Cyprus issue and provide the support needed to revitalise the prospects for a peace settlement.

According to CNA sources, there are no expectations of significant developments in breaking the stalemate, but UN involvement seeks to avoid further deterioration that will complicate future moves.

Kasoulides said President Anastasiades elaborated on the Turkish provocations in the buffer zone and the pursuit of recognition for the breakaway Turkish Cypriots.

The last round of UN-sponsored negotiations failed in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana.

 

