Cyprus-Lebanon agree on energy issues

Updating a Cyprus-Lebanon agreement on the demarcation of their exclusive economic zones (EEZ) was discussed by President Nicos Anastasiades and Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati on the sidelines of the COP27 Summit.

Government spokesman, Marios Pelekanos, said that during the meeting, “held in an extremely friendly atmosphere”, the excellent relations between the two countries were discussed”.

Both sides agreed they should be upgraded, creating multiple benefits.

One “of the most important issues” raised was updating the agreement between the two countries on the delimitation of the EEZ.

Also discussed was “the cooperation of the two countries regarding the exploitation of their natural resources and the possibilities taking shape in this field, including natural gas and renewable energy sources”.

The possibility of an electricity interconnection between the two countries was also raised.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Mikati was assured that Cyprus “will take the initiative within the EU, for better financial support to Lebanon to deal with the increasing migration flows, a problem that Cyprus also faces, due to the instrumentalisation of the migration issue by Turkey,” the statement said.

Pelekanos also said that President Anastasiades briefed the Prime Minister of Lebanon about the current state of affairs as regards the Cyprus issue, while the situation in Lebanon was also discussed.

According to Pelekanos, Lebanon’s Prime Minister reiterated his country’s long-standing support for the Cyprus issue based on principles and values.

He also expressed his gratitude for the agreement between the two countries regarding the issue of mutual assistance in extinguishing fires.

 

