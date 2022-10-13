/

University of Cyprus among world’s top 500

163 views
2 mins read

The Times Higher Education announced the results for The World University Rankings 2023, with the University of Cyprus (UCY) among the top 401-500.

The University of Cyprus has been included in The World University Rankings for the eighth consecutive year.

“It is a huge success and proof of the constant quality and excellence of the institution,” said UCY.

“This follows the recent inclusion of the University of Cyprus in the most demanding University ranking, the Shanghai List, where it was ranked among the top 501-600 universities worldwide for the fifth consecutive year.”

University of Cyprus was ranked among the top universities in the world in all three main ranking lists since June.

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings placed the UCY 473 worldwide.

It improved its performance score in four of the five categories evaluated by The Times Higher Education, while its performance remained stable in the “teaching” category.

“The aim of the UCY, by participating in international evaluations, is its continuous improvement in all scientific fields.

“The University consciously chooses to have all its Faculties and Departments evaluated, even though this does not favour achieving the best possible score in the evaluations.”

Commenting on the results, University of Cyprus Rector Tasos Christofides noted that the rankings are an important self-evaluation and reflection tool for universities and that it was important to focus on the international orientation of the institution.

He called on the Parliament to discuss this immediately and decide on the regulations for offering foreign language undergraduate programs.

“We should be able to offer foreign language undergraduate programmes if the real goal is to promote Cyprus as a regional and international centre of higher education, research and innovation.”

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus