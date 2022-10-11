Government to spend over €1 mln on improving websites

Most visitors to government websites will discover that they are not informative, user-friendly, or easy to navigate, but that’s about to change.

The Deputy Ministry for Innovation and Digital Policy announced Tuesday that a contract had been signed to modernise the state’s websites which will be accessible through the new digital portal, gov.cy.

The project, awarded to EY Cyprus, aims to establish a modern and unified presence for all government services and improve the experience of citizens when browsing government websites.

Deputy Minister of Innovation Kyriakos Kokkinos said it is one of the government’s most important digital transformation projects and key for modernising the state with a direct impact on people’s daily lives.

“The content and functions will be constantly enriched and upgraded; the goal is for gov.cy to be the sole point of contact with the state and a source of valid information and direct services to the citizens,” said Kokkinos.

The project will cost €1.1 mln and will be completed in two phases. The first 65 websites will be developed in 2023.

“More than 250 websites will be designed or re-designed for a more modern and user-friendly approach, with interactive applications based on the highest standards.”

 

