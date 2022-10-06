Murder probe after Syrian dies from beating

165 views
1 min read

Paphos police are now investigating a murder case after a Syrian man who was brutally beaten by home intruders last week succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday night.

The man, identified as 36-year-old Mohammed Ashar Ali, died late Wednesday at the Intensive care unit of Nicosia General, where he was intubated.

Ali was attacked on 27 September in his apartment in downtown Paphos and had undergone surgery on his skull and blood vessels in his brain.

Two young Syrian men already in custody over the case are now being charged with premeditated murder.

After investigating the injured man’s home, police found incriminating evidence against the first suspect, a 27-year-old, who was arrested on the same day.

He was remanded for eight days and is still in police custody.

On Wednesday, police arrested a second man, 21, in connection to the attack, just hours before Ali had died.

Police have confirmed that the two men will now see their charges upgraded from attempted murder to premeditated murder, while additional offences under investigation include illegal gun possession and burglary.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus