Larnaca stages world-class techno music festival

The BEON1X Open Mind Music Festival is touted as the largest electronic music festival in Cyprus with its 30,000 visitors, and one of the biggest events this autumn in Europe.

It is planned to become the first stage of a unique international socio-cultural project introduced in Cyprus, which is set to become one of the largest art clusters in the world.

The brand-new electronic music festival will be held in Larnaca from 23-25 September and 30 September – 2 October.

It boasts a world-class DJ line-up, including over 40 names: Carl Cox, Boris Brejcha, Jamie Jones, Luciano, Paul Kalkbrenner live, Satori live, Sasha & John Digweed, Sven Väth, Deborah De Luca, Chelina Manuhutu, Fatima Hajji, Guy J and others.

Organisers promise over 20,000 m2 of dance floor and stages, located right by the sea at the CTO beach, Pyla.

The team behind the Open Mind Music Festival plan to develop this project and make it the starting point for a large-scale BEON1X Art Cluster – envisioned as a unique international, socio-cultural project, organised by representatives of the international business and IT communities based in Cyprus.

BEON1X said this is going to be their first festival in Cyprus, but they expect it to be ground-breaking.

“It is the kind of event people are going to remember for a long time and look forward to every single year.

“But this is more than just another festival – it is the first chord of a unique international art cluster.”

The delivery of the BEON1X project will be phased over a period of three years from 2022 to 2025, and during this time the art cluster will become one of the world’s largest socio-cultural hubs.

 

