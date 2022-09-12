President signs Queen Elizabeth II book of condolences

President Nicos Anastasiades signed Monday, at the residence of the High Commissioner, the book of condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In the book of condolences, the President wrote: “It is with great sadness that I convey our deepest condolences on behalf of the people and the Government of the Republic of Cyprus, as well as on my behalf and the First Lady, on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“During Her Majesty’s 70 years of reign, we witnessed the further enhancement of the historical ties between Cyprus and the United Kingdom, both bilaterally as well as within our Commonwealth Family of Nations.

“Queen Elizabeth II will always be remembered for Her dedication and commitment to public service as well as Her love and devotion to Her Family.

“At these difficult moments of mourning and grief, I would like to extend our heartfelt sympathy to His Majesty King Charles III, the Queen Consort, the Members of the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.”

The queen came to the throne following her father’s death, King George VI, on February 6, 1952, when she was just 25.

Her coronation took place a year later.

While Elizabeth’s death was not totally unexpected, given her age and deteriorating health, there was still a sense of shock at the news.

The highly choreographed mourning plans continued on Monday.

Charles joined the other senior royals in Edinburgh when the coffin was taken in a procession from Holyroodhouse to the city’s St Giles Cathedral for a service.

There it will remain for 24 hours to allow people to pay their last respects, and the new king and members of the royal family will also hold a vigil.

The day of the queen’s funeral will be a public holiday in Britain, officials have announced.

US President Joe Biden said he would be there, although full details of the event and the attendees have not yet been released.

Before that, her coffin will be flown to London, and there will be a sombre procession when it is later moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall to lie in state for four days.

The state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London is on September 19.