Schools undergo digital transition

The Education Ministry has signed a €20 mln contract to provide IT support services, paving the way for the transition to digital schools.

The contract was signed at the Presidential Palace on Tuesday, with President Nicos Anastasiades heralding it as one of the largest and most important digitisation projects.

The project is funded by national sources and the European Regional Development Fund to allow access to school administrative services and information to pupils, teachers, parents and guardians through a personal computer or a smart device.

“Our aim is to create a modern European State which provides quality services to its citizens and responds immediately and with the flexibility to people’s needs,” Anastasiades said.

He noted that the transition of education in the new era of advanced technologies with the introduction of advanced administrative support tools would improve the operation, management and effectiveness of the school units.

Prodromos Prodromou, Minister of Education, described this project as “one of the greatest reforms in education, which would drastically transform the relationship with schools.”

He said the first results will be delivered by July 2023 and estimated to conclude by March 2025.

“By investing in digital technology, we create the schools of tomorrow; we create a modern and technologically advanced school accessible and friendly to its users and the community.”

Anastasiades said future plans for digital education include policies and investments amounting to €100 mln financed by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

A large project promoted by the ministry is the creation of 6,600 digital school classes expected to be delivered within the next school year.

The president also referred to creating All-day high schools focusing on positive sciences and innovative applications.

Prodromou said digital school classes “will transform education and provide new capabilities in the classroom.”

 

