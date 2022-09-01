/

Peacebuilding through science

151 views
2 mins read

The role of science as a peacebuilding means was highlighted in a bi-communal STEAM camp of 100 Cypriots, which was organised and funded by the US Embassy.

The STEAM for Peace and Entrepreneurship Camp Attendance Certificate Ceremony took place on Wednesday, at the Home for Cooperation, in Nicosia.

The organisers expressed their satisfaction with the response of the Cypriot youth and their families towards the STEAM activities to look at peacebuilding from a different perspective by utilising the universal language of science.

Judith Garber, US Ambassador to Cyprus, expressed her excitement at the STEAM camp, which “seems to be a wonderful experience.”

She said science is a universal language, brings people together and promotes understanding and taking risks.

“By facing challenges together, we hope to form bonds that will last a lifetime.

“We hope to be part of what helps to reunify this beautiful island.

“Each of the organisers is a testament to what can happen when you bring bright young people together to take part in exchange programmes, to exchange fresh ideas and bring them back to their countries and look to make where they live a better place for all of us,” Garber said.

STEAM for Peace and Entrepreneurship Camp is designed for middle school/gymnasium students aged 10-13 to have fun during the summer holidays while doing hands-on experiments in STEAM subjects together in a group of bi-communal students.

The camp is designed with the theme of peace to introduce friendship, collaboration and peacebuilding.

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus