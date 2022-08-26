Boy 13 critical after drunk driver brother 15, crashes car

A 13-year-old boy was hospitalised in critical condition on Friday following an accident in a car driven by his 15-year-old brother, who was under the influence of alcohol.

The injured teenager was sitting in the back (cargo bed) of a single-cabin pickup truck driven by his brother, 15, with another 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old sitting in the front passenger seat.

They were driving on Ayios Therapontas – Alassa road, in the Limassol district, at around 3.30 am on Friday when, under conditions that are being investigated, the car careered 10-metres down a deep ravine.

According to the deputy chief of Limassol traffic police Emilios Kafas, the out-of-control vehicle only stopped when it hit a large tree.

The teenagers were pulled out of the vehicle by firefighters who had rushed to the scene.

They were taken to the Limassol General, where doctors decided the 13-year-old boy had to be intubated and transferred to the Nicosia General, where he remains in the intensive care unit.

The 15-year-old boy with him in the back was also kept for treatment, but he is in a less serious condition.

The two boys inside the vehicle were not seriously injured.

Limassol traffic police deputy said the minor driving the car tested positive after taking an alcohol test.

Police are also looking into charges against the owner of the vehicle.

Reports say that the teenagers were at a family get-together, where they had also consumed alcohol. #

But when the grownups went to bed, the four boys decided to take the car belonging to one of their parents.