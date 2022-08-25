Banking has highest rate of return to office

The banking industry has seen the highest rate of staff returning to work after the pandemic, with the majority of employees in the IT sector preferring to work from home.

A survey by TradingPlatforms.com established how sectors are performing regarding return to the office after two years of Covid lockdowns and restrictions, with the average attendance rate for the banking industry the highest at 47%.

However, the average attendance rate for logistics and technology was at the opposite end of the spectrum, at 15%.

In recent months, the latter has attracted media attention. Big industries like Google, Apple and Tesla have worked hard to get their employees back to their desks. Yet, their workforce prefers the current state of remote or hybrid working.

The attendance varies widely for all 13 sectors targeted during the survey, as no sector averages more than 50% attendance.

“The pandemic highlighted extra problems with returning to the office. Most workers have issues with long commutes to and from the office, high childcare costs, ongoing worries about exposure to Covid-19 variants, and now monkeypox,” explained TradingPlatforms’s analyst, Edith Reads.

“As a result, workers are fighting to maintain the option of working from home while employers force employees back into the office.”

Possibilities

Employers and workers face the novel problem of coordinating a return to work, whether full-time or in a hybrid capacity.

Employee morale, dedication and satisfaction are all susceptible to the effects of management. Consequently, it affects the company, positively or negatively, depending on the measures taken.

Due to the changing nature of the pandemic, even the most well-laid plans have not always come to fruition.

Thus, employees’ return to their workplaces has been more of a trickle than a flood. As a result, there is much conjecture about what a widespread return to the office may entail.