Cyprus, Croatia sign referee exchange

A referee exchange programme for the 2022-2023 season was signed between the football associations of Cyprus and Croatia to improve decision-making on the pitch.

The Cyprus Football Association said it was an important development with mutual benefits for both countries and Cypriot referees as they will have the opportunity to referee matches abroad.

The agreement facilitates an exchange of referees registered in the first division of both countries.

It also provides for an exchange of referees who are part of the Elite Talent Mentor programme for the 2022-2023 football season and referee trainers to improve standards.

The agreement was signed by the Cyprus Football Association Chair George Koumas and the Croatian chair of the referee committee, Bruno Maric.

Koumas said he was very pleased with the signing of the agreement, underlining he is certain it will have mutual benefits for both countries.

The chair of the Croatian Football Federation, Marijan Kustić, said this experience would benefit Cyprus football and further enhance the relations between the referees of both countries.

 

