Scorching temperatures to return

After a 10-day respite, Cyprus will be sweltering under scorching hot weather again, as a high-pressure system will be pushing temperatures back to 40 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

Cyprus had seen maximum temperatures consistently hitting 40°C for two weeks during a heatwave gripping the island from 24 July until 8 August.

According to local observers KitasWeather, maximum temperatures will rise slightly on Wednesday, mainly inland, to fluctuate a notch above the normal 39C for the season.

Temperatures on Wednesday will reach  39 degrees Celsius inland, while the coast will see temperatures reaching 34°C.

The highest mountains will be cooler, with maximum temperatures of 26°C.

Thursday will be slightly hotter, as temperatures in the inland touch 40°C at around noon, while observers at KitasWeather expect to see temperatures pass the 40°C barrier on Friday.

Cypriots are in for another hot weekend, as temperatures will be hovering above 40°C, while increased humidity levels could bring about some isolated showers, mainly inland and in the mountains.

The heat will subside from Monday, with temperatures dropping below the seasonal average.

Early indications predict temperatures on Monday will reach a maximum of 36°C, while they could drop to 34°C by the end of next week.

During the last week of July and the first week of August, Cyprus wilted under high temperatures. An increased level of discomfort was experienced as humidity reached close to 40%, well above the average of 15%-20% for August.

Cypriots had no escape from the heat, as temperatures in the mountains hovered over 30°C during the previous heatwave.

 

