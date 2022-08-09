/

Noise pollution is harming tourism

221 views
1 min read

Noise pollution threatens efforts to mitigate the damage delivered by the pandemic and the loss of the Russian market by attracting quality tourism, say hoteliers calling on authorities to step in.

In an announcement, the Association of Cyprus Tourism Enterprises (STEK) said owners of bars and open-air clubs at popular resorts have their music too loud and late into the night, making it impossible for anyone to sleep.

Hoteliers are warning that if the situation is not corrected immediately, Cyprus’ reputation as a quality destination will be tarnished beyond repair, as tourists will leave negative reviews on platforms such as booking.com and TripAdvisor.

“We realise that playing loud music creates temporary profits for some, but the damage created to our tourism product is many times bigger and will have a long-term negative impact on everyone,” argued STEK.

Hoteliers said they were on the receiving end of complaints from tourists and travel organisers.

“We are very afraid that this specific problem will soon impact tourist flows”.

STEK called on President Nicos Anastasiades to intervene, calling all stakeholders to a meeting to find a way to end the indiscriminate use of loudspeakers and blaring music.

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus