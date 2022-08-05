Bitcoin’s Total Hash Rate Is Down -1.7%

A StockApps.coms data presentation indicates that Bitcoin’s total hash rate is down by -1.7% in Q2 2022.

There have only been a few other occasions in its history when the hash rate has dropped significantly.

Despite this, it is still up 13.93% this year, while BTC’s price has dropped 56%.

StockApp’s Edith Reads said: “The network is still functioning normally along every block, but the mean hash rate has taken a significant knock.

“The reason for the significant hash drop is the drop in Bitcoin price, which makes older equipment unprofitable on the margin.”

Edith adds that the impact of the recent heatwave in the United States and the curtailment, particularly in Texas, is in play too.

As summer energy demand and costs grow, industry-scale miners may shut down hash rate per power agreements.

This is the third consecutive downgrade in difficult adjustment and the fourth time in the last 10 weeks that the hash rate has dropped.

The hash price has returned 48% of its lows since the adjustment and the subsequent price surge.

The marginal costs of producing Bitcoin for some of the larger public Bitcoin miners range between $6,000 and $10,000.

Most of those expenditures are going toward the cost of power.

Because they use some of the most cutting-edge, latest-generation hardware, the whole network will incur a much higher production cost.

Price Drop Affects Miners

Bitcoin’s falling price decreased miners’ profitability, leading to some operations closing.

Miners with excess capacity can take advantage of decreased competition to seize a larger portion of the total hash rate.

This, in turn, drives the hash rate back up again, and the cycle continues.

Reports indicate that miners are also selling more of their Bitcoin holdings.

This action adds to the downward pressure on the currency’s price.

Nevertheless, the global hash rate is still moving upward (at least for the time being), even reaching a new ATH on June 8.

The full story and statistics can be found here: Bitcoin’s Total Hash Rate Is Down -1.7% In Q2 of 2022