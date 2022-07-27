Greek Foreign Minister in Cyprus visit

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit Cyprus on Thursday as tension in the region is rising over Turkey’s territorial claims and controversial energy drilling.

Dendias will coordinate policy with Nicosia as another Turkish drillship is expected in the region next month.

He will meet with Archbishop Chrysostomos II and be received by President Nicos Anastasiades.

Afterwards, he will address a meeting of the Heads of the Diplomatic Missions in Cyprus.

With Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides, Dendias will discuss developments in the Cyprus issue – given the forthcoming UN Security Council Resolution on the renewal of UNFICYP’s mandate, the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

During his stay in Nicosia, the Foreign Minister will also hold separate meetings with the presidential candidates Averof Neophytou, Andreas Mavroyiannis and Nikos Christodoulides.

