Cyprus sends 53 athletes for Birmingham medal hunt

Cyprus will participate at the 22nd Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham next week, with 12 sports federations represented in the bid for medal glory.

The Cyprus delegation consists of 34 men and 19 women athletes competing at the games from 28 July – 8 August.

The Cypriot mission hopes to achieve the best possible results and get some medals.

Cyprus has competed in 10 Commonwealth Games, making its first appearance in 1978, and missing only one Games in 1986.

It has won 53 Commonwealth medals, mostly in shooting and gymnastics.

Some 43 athletes are there based on results of previous events and the ranking that Cyprus has, while the other 10 competing in Weightlifting, Beach Volleyball, and Table Tennis secured participation through qualifying matches.

More than 5,000 athletes from 71 countries and territories that make up the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) will participate in the event.

For the first time in the history of the Commonwealth, there will be para-sports events with Cypriot Pantelis Kailis in the Table Tennis tournament.

Next week’s opening ceremony will be headlined by 80s chart-toppers Duran Duran – singer Simon Le Bon, keyboardist Nick Rhodes, bassist John Taylor and drummer Roger Taylor.

For Duran Duran, it will also be a return to their beloved home city, where they were formed decades earlier, as they join a slew of stars for the opening show at the Alexander Stadium.

The stadium has a capacity of 18,000 seats, but with the addition of folding bleachers, its capacity during the games will increase to 30,000.

The closing ceremony takes place on 8 August.

