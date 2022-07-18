Greek arrested in cannabis post office sting

354 views
1 min read

A 31-year-old Greek national was arrested in Limassol for possessing 125 grams of cannabis through the post with a street value of €1,500.

The arrest was made after British Bases Police received a tip-off from the Cyprus Police Drug Unit that a suspicious package had arrived at Trachoni Post Office, which contained the suspected substance.

Bases police officers rushed to the scene and established that the recipient of the package was on his way to collect it.

Once inside, the suspect approached the post office desk and, believing the police officer to be a post office employee, he requested the package.

Immediately after taking possession of the package, officers at the scene made the arrest.

Shortly afterwards, the suspect confessed to importing the drugs himself, and he is now due to appear in court in September and faces a prison sentence.

Chief Inspector, Panicos Panayi, who is heading up the case, said this arrest sent out a clear warning: “The SBA Police shows zero tolerance to drugs”.

“All our activities with the local communities and our partners in the RoC Police aim to reduce the harm of drugs within our small island.”

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus