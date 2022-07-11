/

TUS Airways launches extra flights to Paris

405 views
1 min read

Cyprus’ TUS Airways has increased its flight frequency to Paris for August, going from two to three weekly flights out of Larnaca due to “strong passenger demand”.

The company said it would connect Cyprus and France (Paris CDG Airport) with four weekly flights, every Monday, Friday, and Saturday from Larnaca and every Sunday from Paphos, providing its customers extra capacity and flexibility in their travel arrangements.

Paris, known as the “City of Light”, has must-see world attractions such as the Eiffel Tower, the Palace of Versailles, Notre Dame and the Louvre Museum.

Larnaca – Paris times

Monday: Dep. 11:10 – Arr. 14:55

Friday: Dep. 10:15 –  Arr. 14:00

Saturday: Dep. 8:30 – Arr. 12:15

Paphos – Dep. 11:15 – Arr. 14:50

Passengers can book their tickets via tusairways.com, TUS Airways call centre (toll-free within Cyprus at 8000 2626 or from abroad at +357 24200400) or their travel agent.

Relaunched in 2021, TUS Airways operates a fleet of 4 modern Airbus A320 passenger aircraft across a growing network of destinations from its base in Larnaca.

A fifth Airbus A320 with 180 economy class seats is expected to arrive in August.

Summer Flight Schedule:

Larnaca to: Paris, Skiathos, Kefalonia, Preveza, Kalamata, and Tel Aviv

Paphos to: Paris and Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv to: Larnaca, Paphos, Toulouse, Dusseldorf, Verona, Heraklion, Corfu, Rhodes, and Preveza

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus